'Westworld' is officially coming back for season 2

“Westworld” is open for business for another year. HBO has renewed the sci-fi drama for a second season.

The network also announced on Monday the renewals of new comedies “Divorce” and “Insecure.”

“I am thrilled to announce the pickup of our three fall series, all of which have distinctive, original voices,” HBO Programming President Casey Bloys said in a statement. “Critics and viewers alike have welcomed ‘Westworld’ and ‘Insecure,’ as well as the return of Sarah Jessica Parker to the network after 12 years with ‘Divorce.'”

Presumably the shows will be back in fall 2017, but HBO didn’t give any information on return dates.

“Westworld” is considered HBO’s potential new series to replace drama hit “Game of Thrones,” which has two seasons left. The new sci-fi show stars Anthony Hopkins, Thandie Newton, Evan Rachel Wood, and James Marsden.

Issa Rae stars on “Insecure,” about an awkward black woman trying to find her place in the world. It’s cocreated by Rae and Larry Wilmore.

In “Divorce,” Parker plays a woman who is in the throes of ending her marriage to her husband, played by Thomas Haden Church.

