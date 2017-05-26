HBO renews 'Silicon Valley" and 'Veep' for new seasons

HBO Thomas Middleditch on HBO’s ‘Silicon Valley.’

HBO has renewed its hit comedies “Veep” and “Silicon Valley” for additional seasons. Both will return in 2018, the pay network announced on Thursday.

The new orders mean that “Veep,” which stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus, will be back for a seventh season. The current sixth season has found Louis-Dreyfus’ Selina debating whether she’ll throw her hat into the next presidential election.

HBO’s renewal for “Silicon Valley” will bring the tech favourite comedy into is fifth season. Currently airing its fourth season, the show has found Pied Piper founder Richard (Thomas Middleditch) at a crossroads after the company pivots away from his data-compression algorithm to a video-messaging app.

