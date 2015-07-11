The Rock's 'Ballers' gets early renewal from HBO

HBO is rolling deep with Dwayne Johnson’s “Ballers.”

Based on the comedy’s critical reviews and its record ratings, the premium channel has given the series an early Season 2 renewal.

“The charismatic and hugely talented Dwayne Johnson, along with the rest of the ‘Ballers’ cast, has truly struck a chord with the HBO audience,” said HBO programming president Michael Lombardo in a statement on Friday.

HBO Mark Wahlberg, left, and Dwayne Johnson serve as executive producers on HBO’s ‘Ballers.’

He continuecd, “We are thrilled with the overwhelming response the series has received and look forward to another exciting season.”

The decision was apparently based on two factors. First, critics overwhelmingly embraced the football-centered series, averaging a 7.6 rating on both IMDB and TV.com reviews.

Secondly, the series’ premiere episode has become HBO’s most-viewed comedy debut since 2009 with 8.9 million viewers across HBO’s platforms.

Johnson stars on “Ballers” alongside John David Washington, Omar Miller, Donovan W. Carter, Troy Garity, London Brown Jazmyn Simon and Rob Corddry.

Created and executive produced by Stephen Levinson, Johnson and Mark Wahlberg are among the show’s executive producers.

“Ballers” continues its 10-episode first season on Sundays at 10 p.m. on HBO.

