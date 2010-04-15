HBO Programming President: Treme Is 'Emblematic Of What We Aspire To Be'

HBO’s new show Treme got renewed for a second season just days after the season premiere on Sunday.



Time Warner, HBO’s parent, released this statement from Michael Lombardo, president of HBO Programming today, about the move:

“I can’t think of another show that is more emblematic of what we aspire to be as a network than TREME. In the tradition of THE WIRE, David Simon and Eric Overmeyer have embarked on an exploration of the soul of one of the world’s most unique cities through the lives of an exquisitely crafted cast of characters. We are thrilled that the press has recognised the profound artistry and intelligence of this show and are eager to see where David and Eric take us in a second season.”

If you haven’t seen what everyone is talking about, check out our primer and a long trailer featuring scenes from the first episode:



