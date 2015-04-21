HBO just picked up Vimeo's original series about pot dealers

HBO’s ever-expanding portfolio of excellent television is getting yet another great show.

“High Maintenance” is coming to HBO with six new episodes, and the premium cable network is also bringing the first 19 episodes to HBO, HBO Now and HBO Go “later this year.”

The show follows a Brooklyn pot dealer as he navigates a tangled web of ridiculous people. It’s currently exclusive to web video platform Vimeo, and is already several seasons in.

Created by Ben Sinclair and Katja Blichfeld in 2012, episodes of “High Maintenance” can be as short as five minutes and as long as 12. It’s a web-native show in this sense — there’s no dependence on the 30-/60-minute format most television programs adhere to.

The announcement is particularly timely given the date of the announcement: April 20, the unofficial St. Patrick’s Day for cannabis consumption.

Here’s HBO’s hilarious tweet announcement:

