HBO Pays For 250 WWII Veterans Trips To DC For 'The Pacific' Push

NEW YORK (AP) – HBO is paying to send 250 veterans to Washington next week to visit the World War II memorial, coinciding with the network’s premiere of a miniseries about the war.

The 10-part series, “The Pacific,” starts March 14. It’s a drama focusing on the lives of U.S. Marines fighting the Japanese in the aftermath of Pearl Harbor.

HBO said Friday it is working with the honour Flight Network, which pays to transport veterans to the nation’s capital. HBO marketing chief Courteney Monroe says that group has more than 9,000 veterans on its waiting list.

The veterans will include a 100-year-old man. Veterans from Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, New York, Philadelphia and Orlando, Fla., will participate.



