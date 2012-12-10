An HBO Announcer Compared The Pacquiao Knockout To A Tsunami, And People Are Outraged

Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images

Sometimes, in the heat of the moment, announcers can get carried away.That’s what HBO’s Jim Lampley did last night after Juan Manuel Marquez’s shocking sixth-round knockout of Filipino superhero Manny Pacquiao.



Lampley’s call was:

“The tsunami that hit the Philippines was just replicated by Marquez.”

The disaster he seemed to be referring to was likely a deadly typhoon that hit the nation earlier this week, claiming more than 1,000 lives. And of course there was the legendary tsunami in 2004 that killed hundreds of thousands in the region.

USA Today proclaimed the call “out of bounds” and “inappropriate.”

There was also criticism on Twitter from outraged viewers who heard the comment:

The most idiotic part of Jim Lampley’s Tsunami analogy is that a Typhoon hit the Philippines…not a Tsunami #lampleyisanidiot — Marc MacDonald (@PHDMAC) December 9, 2012

Real lack of class/judgement by Lampley in comparing a tsunami that killed hundreds in Manny’s hometown to the punch Marquez landed. — Rand Getlin (@Rand_Getlin) December 9, 2012

[email protected]hbo @hboboxing Let me know when Jim Lampley issues an apology to the Philippines and its people for his disgusting remark. — Edmund Cruz (@EdmundCruz) December 9, 2012

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.