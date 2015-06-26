HBO's new streaming app raked in more money than any other iPhone or iPad app last month

AP HBO Now sits atop the app revenue throne.

HBO officially embraced cord cutters in April when it released HBO Now, a standalone subscription streaming service that didn’t require cable to access.

Now it seems that decision is paying dividends. App Annie reported that the HBO Now app topped their revenue chart for iOS apps last month.

The app launched along with a three-month exclusivity deal with Apple — for iOS and Apple TV — so the iOS chart is the most accurate indicator of how consumers are responding to a la carte HBO. And they seem to love it.

HBO Now costs $US14.99 per month, but those who signed up early got a free month of service. This strategy certainly reeled in customers, as App Annie reports the app shot up to the number two spot for daily gross in the United States on May 7.

Now it remains to be seen whether those people just forgot to cancel their subscriptions. But App Annie told TechCrunch that the app is still doing well in June. HBO Now has been the top-grossing entertainment iOS app for much of the month.

HBO Now gives viewers access to all of HBO’s past and current original content, plus a selection of movies on the side. But much of the allure doesn’t come from HBO’s back catalogue, selections of which were available on Amazon Prime Instant Video, but from the new shows. And with HBO’s smash hit Game of Thrones finishing its fifth season ending this month, HBO will have to maintain its audience’s interest going forward, but it already appears to be off to a fantastic start.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.