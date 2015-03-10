Apple confirms HBO Now is coming to Apple TV

Apple CEO Tim Cook kicked off its March 9 event by talking about the Apple TV, announcing HBO will come to the Apple TV as an exclusive.

Apple will be an exclusive partner at launch, HBO’s CEO confirmed at the event. All its catalogue to TV shows, movies, and original programming, will be available. All you’ll need is a broadband connection or an Apple device.

This is developing…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.