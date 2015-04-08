HBO's standalone streaming service is now live

AP HBO CEO Richard Plepler announcing HBO Now at the Apple event on Monday.

HBO’s new streaming service HBO Now officially arrived on the Apple TV on Tuesday.

At Apple’s media event on March 9, HBO’s CEO Richard Plepler announced HBO Now would launch exclusively on the Apple TV, and it would be coming in April so new customers could enjoy the season premiere of “Game of Thrones” on April 12.

Unlike HBO and HBO Go, which both require a cable subscription, all you need to enjoy HBO Now is a broadband connection or an Apple device. It costs $US15 a month, and you get access to HBO’s full catalogue of movies, TV shows, and original programming — past, present and future.

If you don’t have an Apple TV, the company recently dropped its price to $US69, from $US99.

