HBO is letting people watch dozens of its best shows and movies for free. Here's what you can stream without a subscription.

HBO ‘The Sopranos’ is one of the full series you can watch for free on HBO now.

HBO is letting non-subscribers watch dozens of movies, TV shows, and documentaries for free starting on April 3.

In a press release, the network said it’s giving “entertainment relief for those doing their part to keep everyone safe and healthy in this time of social isolation.”

From “The Sopranos” and “Barry” and “Succession” to documentaries like “McMillion$” and other feature films, see the whole list here.

You can stream everything on HBO Now or HBO Go.

HBO is letting people watch tons of its best series, movies, and documentaries for free as part of an effort to keep people (even non-HBO subscribers) entertained at home.

“To provide some entertainment relief for those doing their part to keep everyone safe and healthy in this time of social isolation, HBO is making almost 500 hours of top programming available to stream for free for a limited time on HBO NOW and HBO GO – without a subscription – starting this Friday, April 3,” the company said in a press release.

The network says its encouraging people to stay at home, practicing social distancing, with the hashtag #StayHomeBoxOffice.

HBO Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox star as Kendall and Logan Roy on ‘Succession.’

Full TV shows



“Ballers” (five seasons)

“Barry” (two seasons)

“Silicon Valley” (six seasons)

“Six Feet Under” (five seasons)

“The Sopranos” (seven seasons)

“Succession” (two seasons)

“True Blood” (seven seasons)

“Veep” (seven seasons)

“The Wire” (five seasons)

HBO ‘McMillion$’ is a docuseries about the FBI’s investigation into a massive McDonald’s Monopoly fraud scheme.

Docuseries and Documentaries



“The Apollo”

“The Case Against Adnan Syed”

“Elvis Presley: The Searcher”

“I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter”

“The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley”

“Jane Fonda in Five Acts”

“McMillion$”

“True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality”

“United Skates”

“We Are the Dream: The Kids of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest”

Warner Bros. Pictures Ryan Gosling stars in ‘Crazy, Stupid, Love.’

Movies

“Arthur”

“Arthur 2: On the Rocks”

“Blinded By the Light”

“The Bridges of Madison County”

“Crazy, Stupid, Love”

“Empire of the Sun”

“Forget Paris”

“Happy Feet Two”

“Isn’t It Romantic?”

“The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”

Warner Bros. Animation ‘The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.’

Movies (continued)

“Midnight Special”

“My Dog Skip”

“Nancy Drew And The Hidden Staircase”

“Pan”

“Pokémon Detective Pikachu”

“Red Riding Hood”

“Smallfoot”

“Storks”

“Sucker Punch”

“Unknown”

You can stream all of the above starting Friday, April 3, on HBO Now or HBO Go.

