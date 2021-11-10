How to get HBO Max on your Roku device in 2 ways

Yes, HBO Max is available on Roku. GrandAve/Shutterstock

You can get HBO Max on your Roku by searching for it in your Roku’s “Streaming Channels” menu.

If you log into the Roku website on a computer, you can also add HBO Max through the Channel Store page.

Although the HBO Max app is free to download, you’ll still need to sign up for a subscription.

HBO Max is quickly catching up with apps like Netflix and Hulu as one of the most popular streaming services around. And with the entire HBO catalog on offer, as well as a suite of movies and shows from studios around the world, it’s not hard to see why viewers are excited.

This is all despite the fact that when HBO Max first launched, it wasn’t available to any Roku users.

Luckily, things have changed since then. You can now get HBO Max on your Roku device as easily as any other app – and there’s even two ways to do it.

Important: Remember that you’ll still need an HBO Max subscription to watch movies and shows on the app. It might be free to download, but the service isn’t.



How to get HBO Max on Roku with the ‘Streaming Channels’ menu

This is the easiest way to get HBO Max on your Roku, along with any other app you might want.

1. On your Roku device’s home page, go to the left sidebar and scroll down to select Streaming Channels.

Head to your Roku’s ‘Streaming Channels’ menu. Roku; William Antonelli/Insider

2. HBO Max might appear right away in the list of Featured channels; if you see it, scroll to the icon and select it. If it’s not there, scroll down to select Search Channels.

HBO Max might not appear on this page – if you don’t see it, you’ll have to search for it. Roku; William Antonelli/Insider

3. Search for HBO Max and select the channel when it appears in the results.

4. Click Add Channel.

The app is free to download. Roku; William Antonelli/Insider

Head back to your home page, and you’ll find HBO Max added to the list of apps. Open it and log into your account to get started.

How to get HBO Max on Roku using the website

Not many users know this, but you can add any app to your Roku device by going through the Roku website.

1. Head to the Roku website and log into your Roku account, if you aren’t already.

2. Once you’re logged in, hover your mouse over your account icon in the top-right corner, and then select Channel store.

Open Roku’s website on your computer. Roku; William Antonelli/Insider

3. Find HBO Max in the list of featured channels and click +Add channel, or search for it and click Details and then +Add channel.

As long as your Roku is connected to the internet, clicking this will add HBO Max to it. Roku; HBO; William Antonelli/Insider

The next time you turn on your Roku, you’ll find HBO Max on the home page. Open it and sign into your HBO Max account.

Quick tip: If you use HBO Max a lot, you can rearrange the order of your Roku channels to position the app near the top of the list.



