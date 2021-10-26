How to get HBO Max on an Amazon Firestick to watch shows like ‘The Sopranos’ or ‘Insecure’

HBO Max is available on every major streaming device, including Amazon Fire TV. Presley Ann/Stringer/Getty Images

You can get HBO Max on an Amazon Firestick by searching for the app and downloading it.

Once you download HBO Max onto your Firestick, you need to log into your account.

HBO Max is available on all Amazon Fire TV devices, not just the Firestick.

HBO’s streaming service HBO Max has tons of hit series people love, like “Friends,” “Rick and Morty,” and “The Bachelor,” plus great originals like “Insecure,” “The Sopranos,” and “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.” HBO Max also offers hundreds of films to choose from on movie night – there’s something for everyone.

And although HBO Max used to be hard to find on some devices, you can now get it on any streaming device – including the Amazon Fire TV Stick (also known as the Firestick).

Here’s how to get HBO Max on your Firestick, or any other Fire TV device.

Quick tip: Remember that while the HBO Max app is free, you still need to pay for an account.



How to get HBO Max on an Amazon Firestick

1. Turn on your Firestick and select the Find option on the homepage, and then Search.

You can search for the HBO Max app like any movie or show. Amazon; William Antonelli/Insider

2. Type in HBO Max and select it when it appears as a search result.

Quick tip: If you have an Amazon Fire TV voice remote, you can also hold down the microphone or Alexa button and say “HBO Max.”



3. Select HBO Max underneath Apps & Games. It should be the first option.

HBO Max should appear as the first result. Amazon; William Antonelli/Insider

4. On the app’s information page, select Get. It’s free to download.

Select the ‘Get’ option. Amazon; William Antonelli/Insider

5. Let the app download. Once it’s installed, you can find it by heading to your App Library (select the gray square icon on the far-right of your homepage) or underneath Recently Used Apps on the homepage.

HBO Max will appear in your App Library once it’s installed. Amazon; William Antonelli/Insider

Open HBO Max and sign into your account, or start a new subscription.

Alternatively, head to your Firestick’s homepage and scroll down. There’s a chance that you’ll see a section titled Sponsored: Apps & Games, with HBO Max as an option.

HBO Max might be recommended here. Amazon; William Antonelli/Insider

