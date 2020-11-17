HBO Max is finally coming to Amazon Fire devices after a 6-month standoff

WarnerMedia The HBO Max homepage designed for iPads.

WarnerMedia’s HBO Max will be available on Amazon Fire TV and Amazon Fire tablets on Tuesday.

Max launched in May without being available on Amazon or Roku devices, the two biggest streaming distribution platforms.

It’s still unavailable on Roku as of Monday.

Six months after launching, WarnerMedia’s flagship streaming service, HBO Max, is hitting Amazon Fire devices.

Max will debut on Amazon Fire TV and Fire tablets on Tuesday, Max announced on Monday.

Max launched in May amid a standoff with Amazon and Roku, the two biggest streaming distribution platforms. Those two accounted for a combined 70% market share as of July 2019, according to the market research firm Parks Associates.

A Max spokesperson told Business Insider that WarnerMedia is in discussions with Roku. Roku declined to comment.

NBCUniversal’s new streaming platform, Peacock, also launched in July without a deal with Amazon or Roku, but has since struck an agreement with Roku.

The general disagreements stemmed from the fact that WarnerMedia and NBCU wanted users to access their services directly through their apps, rather than through aggregation services like the Roku Channel or Amazon Channels.

Roku takes 20% and Amazon between 15% and 45% of subscription fees through these services, according to Variety, which reported in July that Roku and Amazon were also seeking ad inventory, free content for the Roku Channel and Amazon’s IMDb TV, and more. A third of US customers subscribe to streamers through these services, according to Parks Associates.

In October, WarnerMedia’s parents company AT&T said that 8.6 million customers had activated HBO Max.

