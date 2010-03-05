HBO Making A Movie Based On Andrew Ross Sorkin's 'Too Big To Fail'

HBO has the rights to Andrew Ross Sorkin’s Too Big to Fail, his bestselling book about the financial collapse, Mike Fleming at Deadline.com reports. Peter Gould, a writer for the AMC series Breaking Bad, has been hired to write up the script.



Time Warner’s HBO executives say the script will merge multiple source materials to chronicle the financial crisis, similar to how their Recount movie examined the 2000 presidential election.

Sorkin tells Fleming that the book “was shamelessly modelled after Crash, a film I watched repeatedly for help in sequencing four or five plotlines that eventually come together.” Read more at Deadline.com—>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.