HBO Just Released The First Trailer For 'Game of Thrones' Season 2

HBO just released a teaser trailer for “Game of Thrones,” their hit medieval drama which pits noble families fighting for control of mythical land Westeros.And, it looks like things are about to get bloody.



Lady Stark wields a knife to Littlefinger, Joffrey threatens Sarsa with a bow, and don’t mess with Tyrion—played by Emmy and Golden Globe winner Peter Dinklage—because he knows “how the game is played.”

The show is based on the “A Song of Ice and Fire” best-selling novels by George R.R. Martin.

“Game of Thrones” returns to HBO April 1. Watch the trailer below:





