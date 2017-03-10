HBO is making a show about the chaotic 2016 presidential election

HBO has announced it’s making a miniseries about the 2016 presidential election that saw Donald Trump win in a historic upset.

The upcoming show, which has no premiere date at this point, will be based on a book to be published by Mark Halperin and John Heilemann, the third instalment in the authors’ successful “Game Change” series of books chronicling the 2008 and 2012 presidential elections.

HBO previously made the TV movie “Game Change,” based on Halperin and Heilemann’s book about the election between John McCain and Barack Obama.

Once again, Jay Roach will direct and executive produce the upcoming series, and Playtone’s Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman will also be executive producers.

In a statement, HBO Films President Len Amato said the series about Trump’s stunning rise to victory “promises to vividly capture the most unique and impactful event in modern American politics.”

