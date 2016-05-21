One of the most important execs at HBO is leaving after 33 years

Michael Lombardo, president of programming at HBO, is leaving the company, industry sources tell Variety.

Lombardo had spent 33 years at HBO and has been at his current job since 2007. It is Lombardo’s own decision to leave HBO, and he was not forced out, according to Variety.

Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter have both confirmed the news.

Lombardo was the head of programming at HBO, Cinemax, and HBO’s related properties (Films, Documentaries, Family, and Sports).

It’s unclear who will take over his responsibilities.

Lombardo oversaw HBO’s recent hits like “Game of Thrones,” “Silicon Valley,” and “Veep.” But the network has faced criticism recently for the tepid reception for “Vinyl” and the second season of “True Detective” (though the first was a smash-hit).

Business Insider has reached out to HBO for comment.

