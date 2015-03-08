This Scientology documentary made HBO hire 160 lawyers -- here's the trailer

The first trailer has just been released for director Alex Gibney’s explosive HBO documentary about Scientology, “Going Clear,” which is based on Lawrence Wright’s best-selling book of the same name.

HBO Documentary Films president Sheila Nevins told The Hollywood Reporter that the network had 160 lawyers look at the film due to fears of backlash from the church.

Video courtesy of HBO

