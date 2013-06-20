HBO GO And ESPN Streaming Are Now Available on Apple TV

Steven Tweedie
game of thrones robb starkHBO’s Game of Thrones.

Streaming apps HBO GO and WatchESPN can now be used on Apple TV.

The streaming set-top box from Apple can already stream content from services like Netflix, Hulu, and Apple’s own video library in iTunes, but HBO GO has been one of the most-requested apps.

You’ll have to already have an HBO and/or ESPN cable subscription in order to use either app.

Both apps should appear automatically on your Apple TV’s main menu. If they don’t, restart your device.

 

