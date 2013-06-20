HBO GO And ESPN Streaming Are Now Available on Apple TV

Streaming apps HBO GO and WatchESPN can now be used on Apple TV.
The streaming set-top box from Apple can already stream content from services like Netflix, Hulu, and Apple’s own video library in iTunes, but HBO GO has been one of the most-requested apps.
You’ll have to already have an HBO and/or ESPN cable subscription in order to use either app.
Both apps should appear automatically on your Apple TV’s main menu. If they don’t, restart your device.
