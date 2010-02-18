HBO GO Launches Live On Verizon FiOS Thursday, Links With Fancast

HBO Go, the subscription channel’s streaming video service, will go live on Verizon FiOS by this Thursday, Feb. 18.



The two companies made the announcement this morning at a press event.

Verizon’s U.S. FiOs TV customers will be able to watch more than 600 hours of HBO programming on the service, according to Broadcasting & Cable.

Eric Kessler, co-president of HBO, added that Time Warner’s HBO Go video was already available in on Comcast’s Fancast site. But now customers will now be able to sign in and see HBO’s own streaming interface, B&C reported.

Only cable and satellite subscribers who have an HBO subscription will be able to access the services shows and movies.

HBO Go joins other online streaming services like Netflix’s Watch Instantly, iTunes and Hulu, which is rumoured to be launching a paid subscription service soon. But their prime advantage is their content, which is certainly some of the best TV on TV, and now on computers, too.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.