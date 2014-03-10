HBO Go Is Crashing For People At The Worst Possible Time

HBO Go is crashing for viewers during the worst possible moment.

A lot of fans trying to stream the “True Detective” finale live on HBO Go are reporting difficulties with the service.

We’re able to view the series just fine, but that doesn’t seem to be the case for everyone.















Did we break HBO Go? A Yellow King conspiracy? #TrueDetective pic.twitter.com/aS5aeCDkbM

— Adam Pincus (@adamDpincus) March 10, 2014