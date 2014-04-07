HBO GO Is Crashing During The 'Game Of Thrones' Season Premiere

Kirsten Acuna

Here we go again.

HBO GO is crashing for fans trying to watch the season 4 premiere of “Game of Thrones” online.

Here are the screens people are being met with:

Hbo go crash game of thronesHBOGo screencap
Hbo go game of thrones@emwils/Twitter

This comes less than a month after fans had similar issues tuning into the “True Detective” finale through the HBO service.

HBO has acknowledged HBO GO isn’t working for some customers.

The network is suggesting fans wait for it to come on demand through their cable providers.

… or tune in later:

Naturally, fans are not happy.



