HBO GO Is Crashing During The 'Game Of Thrones' Season Premiere

Here we go again.

HBO GO is crashing for fans trying to watch the season 4 premiere of “Game of Thrones” online.

Here are the screens people are being met with:

This comes less than a month after fans had similar issues tuning into the “True Detective” finale through the HBO service.

HBO has acknowledged HBO GO isn’t working for some customers.

Looks like there’s trouble in the realm. Apologies for the inconvenience. We’ll be providing updates, so please stay tuned. #GameofThrones

— HBO GO (@HBOGO) April 7, 2014

The network is suggesting fans wait for it to come on demand through their cable providers.

Having trouble accessing @HBO GO? Send a raven. @GameOfThrones will be available soon on HBO On Demand with some cable providers.

— HBO GO (@HBOGO) April 7, 2014

… or tune in later:

We’re sorry for all of the trouble, but if you’re an @HBO subscriber, the @GameOfThrones premiere replays at 11 PM EST.

— HBO GO (@HBOGO) April 7, 2014

Naturally, fans are not happy.







