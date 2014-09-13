HBO 'Seriously Considering' Letting People Pay For Standalone HBO GO Service

People have been itching for a standalone HBO Go service for some time now, hoping HBO would follow in the footsteps of Netflix.

Right now, the only way to get access to HBO’s on-demand service HBO GO is through a cable subscription, but that could change sooner than you think.

At a recent investment conference, Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes hinted that a standalone HBO GO service was being “seriously considered” by the company, and that the idea was becoming “more viable, more interesting,” according to Quartz.

Considering there are now more Netflix subscribers than HBO subscribers, a shift to a HBO GO-only package would make a lot of sense.

The cord-cutting trend is becoming more and more viable, with many choosing to consume their media through Netflix, Apple TV, and other streaming services.

“We’re seriously considering what is the best way to deal with online distribution,” said Bewkes, “but I don’t have anything to announce about it today.”

So while it sounds like a direct-to-consumer HBO GO service could arrive soon, you’ll still have to buy the Blu-Rays if you want to binge-watch “True Detective” and “Game of Thrones.”

