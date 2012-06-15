HBO Used A Decapitated Head Of George Bush In A 'Game Of Thrones' Battle Scene

Photo: Reddit/SidIncognito

HBO and “Game of Thrones” creators apologized Wednesday night for a scene in Season 1 of the series in which a head of President George W. Bush’s likeness appeared in a decapitated state. It was actually mentioned by the show’s co-creators in the Season 1 DVD commentary. On Wednesday, Reddit user SidIncognito picked up on it and posted this photo on the site.



So, what is George Bush’s decapitated head on a stake doing in “Game of Thrones”? The co-creators said in the commentary that it was just lying around.

“Back up,” one of the creators says in the commentary, which you can watch below. “The last head on the left is George Bush. It’s not a choice, not a political statement! We just had to use what heads we had around.”

HBO and co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have apologized. Here’s the network’s statement, via The Hill:

“We were deeply dismayed to see this and find it unacceptable, disrespectful and in very bad taste. We made this clear to the executive producers of the series who apologized immediately for this inadvertent, careless mistake. We are sorry this happened and will have it removed from any future DVD production.”

Because the head is under a wig, it’s likely that no one would have ever noticed had the creators not mentioned it in the DVD commentary.

Benioff and Weiss issued their own statement explaining, in part, just why they happened to have the head of an ex-president “lying around.” Also, they noted that they probably shouldn’t have mentioned it. Because there’s always the off-chance that some “Game of Thrones”-obsessed Reddit user would pick up on it and it would lead to a viral outrage. Their statement, from Entertainment Weekly:

“We use a lot of prosthetic body parts on the show: heads, arms, etc. We can’t afford to have these all made from scratch, especially in scenes where we need a lot of them, so we rent them in bulk. After the scene was already shot, someone pointed out that one of the heads looked like George W. Bush. In the DVD commentary, we mentioned this, though we should not have. We meant no disrespect to the former President and apologise if anything we said or did suggested otherwise.”

