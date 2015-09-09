'Game of Thrones' star Maisie Williams reveals the one scene that made her cry in real life

Maisie Williams launched a YouTube channel on Tuesday and revealed what “Game of Thrones” scene made her cry.
The 18-year-old said she launched the channel in order to celebrate reaching one million followers on Twitter.
“Just as an introduction of the channel, I’m mainly going to have videos that make me laugh, sketches,” she explained. “It’s not going to be something that I post regularly. It would just be every now and then something that made me smile or an idea that I had to let my creative juices out, I guess.”
No stranger to Vine videos and Instagram videos, Williams said she has a lot of friends on YouTube and she appreciated what they were doing and wanted to give it a shot.
Spoiler alert!
During the video Q&A, she revealed that the death scene for Free Folk archer and Jon Snow’s (Kit Harrington) lover Ygritte on “GOT” brought her to tears.
That’s not all she revealed. She also confirmed Arya’s fate at the end of Season 5, and she has a surprise guest from the cast drop in!
Watch Williams’ first YouTube video below:
