'Game of Thrones' just cast Sam Tarly's entire family

HBO Sam left the Wall and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and headed off to Oldtown to become a new ‘maester of the wall.’

HBO’s “Game of Thrones” must have big plans for Samwell Tarly (John Bradley-West).

The show reportedly just cast Sam’s entire family.

First reported by “Game of Thrones” fan site, “Watchers on the Wall,” James Faulkner, Samantha Spiro, and Rebecca Benson will play Sam’s father, Randyll Tarly; mother, Melessa Florent, and sister, Talla Tarly, respectively.

They join “Unreal” star Freddie Stroma, who was cast earlier this month as Sam’s brother, Dickon Tarly.

PBS James Faulkner on ‘Downton Abbey.’

With more than four decades of acting experience under his belt, Faulkner has most recently played recurring roles on “Downton Abbey” and “Da Vinci’s Demons.” Some will recognise him as Uncle Geoffrey from “Bridget Jones’s Diary” and its sequel.

In addition to a successful career in theatre, Spiro’s credits include the films “From Hell” and “Beyond Bedlam.” She also starred on the popular British series “Psychobitches,” “Grandma’s House,” and “M.I.T.: Murder Investigation Team.”

Benson is fairly new to the business, judging from her IMDB profile. She graduated from the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama in 2011. She went on to appear in a few shortlived TV series and the films “Macbeth” and “Tonight You’re Mine.”

The last time we saw Sam, he left the Wall and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) headed off to Oldtown to become a new “maester of the wall.”

An HBO represntative was unable to confirm the castings for Business Insider.

