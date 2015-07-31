Ireland is fighting to turn the 300-mile ice wall from 'Game of Thrones' into a tourist attraction you can visit

HBO ‘The Wall’ was Built over a former cement works in County Antrim in Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland could score the best “Game of Thrones” tourist attraction.

On the HBO show, it is the 300-mile barrier of ice fans know as “the wall.” Looked over by the voluntary military order, the Night’s Watch, it’s the only thing that keeps the seven kingdoms safe from the wildlings and other free people, tribes which exist outside of the kingdoms.

Currently, the fantasy series is shooting its sixth season. But, local representatives are looking to the future and hoping that HBO will leave the structure up after the series ends.

“It is a magnificent site and it would be a massive tourist attraction,” East Antrim parliament member Sammy Wilson told the Belfast Telegraph, “the number of buses and people who stop to try and get views of it.”

HBO On ‘Game of Thrones,’ the wall is protected by military order, the Night’s Watch.

Built over a former cement works in County Antrim, the set overlooks the Irish Sea.

Regardless, area officials are already planning to build out some recreational areas once the show’s production ends and they’re very excited about possibly having “the wall” as a major attraction.

“To have the set there as well would be the icing on the cake,” he added.

“Game of Thrones-related” tourism, as well as shows that have followed “GOT” to shoot in the country, has already given Northern Ireland’s economy a boost.

An HBO representative has yet to comment for this article.

NOW WATCH: Ridley Scott is about to show us a world where the Allies lost World War II



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.