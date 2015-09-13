'Matrix' actress Essie Davis joins 'Game of Thrones'

“Game of Thrones” has a found a new Cersei, well, sort of.

According to multiple reports, Essie Davis has joined the HBO fantasy drama.

HBO has yet to confirm the casting. But according to fan site Watchers on the Wall, which broke the casting, Davis plays the leader of a travelling theatre company in which she plays the role of Lady Cersei Lannister. To see a photo of Davis dressed as Cersei, visit Watchers on the Wall.

An HBO representative didn’t immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for confirmation on the casting.

Davis has starred in “The Matrix: Reloaded” and “The Matrix Revolutions.” She also played the role of Anouk in NBC’s “The Slap.” Currently, she stars on Australian series “Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries.”

She will join a few other confirmed newcomers for Season 6, including Stephen E. Grant in an uknown role, Pilou Asbæk as Euron Greyjoy, Ian McShane in an unspecified role, and Max von Sydow, who will take over the role of Bran Stark’s (Isaac Hempstead Wright) mentor, the mysterious Three-Eyed Raven.

