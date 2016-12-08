A new HBO documentary is going behind-the-scenes into Warren Buffett's life

Warren Buffett is getting his close up.

According to HBO, the premium network will debut a new documentary “Becoming Warren Buffett” that features “unprecedented access” into the legendary investor’s day-to-day life.

The project was directed by Peter Kunhardt, an Emmy-award winning director, and tracks Buffett’s career progression.

“Tracing Warren Buffett’s ascent from first-time investor to business maven, the documentary delves into the highs and lows of his career and personal life, from becoming a father of three and the world’s richest businessman, to weathering the Salomon Brothers treasury bond trading scandal, which threatened his sterling reputation, and the loss of his wife and first love, Susie Thompson Buffett,” said a release from HBO.

According to the release, the film will mostly be with Buffett’s narration.

Buffett has appeared frequently in public — from media appearances to his company Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meetings in Omaha, Nebraska — but the investor is picky about who he allows access to. Limited biographies have had significant access to Buffett himself.

This hasn’t stopped a large group of investors from pouring over his every word and his past annual letters have been collected and are still read to this day.

The documentary will debut on HBO January 30, 2017.

