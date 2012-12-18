HBO And Martin Scorsese Partner For Bill Clinton Documentary

President Clinton is teaming up with HBO and Martin Scorsese to develop a biographical documentary.

HBO and Martin Scorsese are partnering on a documentary about Bill Clinton, with the full cooperation of the 42nd president, the network announced Monday.”I am pleased that legendary director Martin Scorsese and HBO have agreed to do this film,” Clinton said. “I look forward to sharing my perspective on my years as president, and my work in the years since, with HBO’s audience.”



The documentary, to be produced by Steve Bing, is Scorsese’s fourth collaboration with HBO, following the documentaries “Public Speaking,” the Emmy-winning “George Harrison: Living in the Material World” and the hit series “Boardwalk Empire,” for which he serves as an executive producer. He also won an Emmy for directing on the series.

“A towering figure who remains a major voice in world issues, President Clinton continues to shape the political dialogue both here and around the world,” said Scorsese, who will produce and direct the documentary. “Through intimate conversations, I hope to provide greater insight into this transcendent figure.”

The film will include the former president’s work with the William J. Clinton Foundation, which promotes global health, stronger economies, healthier childhoods and protecting the environment.

