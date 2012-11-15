One Startup Has Figured Out How To Disrupt The $35 Billion Flower Industry

New York-based startup H. Bloom has taken the flower industry by storm since its launch in February 2010.



Their subscription-based flower delivery company, which caters to hotels, restaurants and other service businesses, combines the artistry of mum-and-pop flower shops with the technology and innovation of today’s hottest startups to disrupt what is a $35 billion flower industry.

The company also has a successful employee development program, which is helping fuel their rapid expansion to new markets. H.Bloom is currently in five cities around the country and has plans to expand to 20 five by 2015.

Co-founders Bryan Burkhart and Sonu Panda were recently featured in our annual SA 100 list, which honours the coolest people in New York tech.

We recently visited H.Bloom at their Manhattan offices to see how the whole operation comes together. Watch below.

Please enable Javascript to watch this videoProduced by Lindsay Campbell, Kamelia Angelova & Robert Libetti

Additional Camera: Daniel Goodman



Music:

“THINGAMAJIG” by Jason Shaw

“15 Des oursins dans l’oesophage”

Lohtsana David

