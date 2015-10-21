Hazem El Masri has been stood down from ambassador roles following domestic violence charges

El Masri announcing his retirement in 2009. Photo: Mark Kolbe/ Getty.

Former NRL star Hazem El Masri has been stood down from several ambassador roles after he was charged with serious domestic violence offences involving his 25-year-old wife yesterday.

Among his ambassadorships was his ties with White Ribbon, a campaign to stop violence against women.

“White Ribbon is very disappointed to learn of the charges laid against former Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs player and former White Ribbon Ambassador Hasem El-Masri,” said Libby Davies, chief eExecutive of White Ribbon Australia.

“White Ribbon advises that Hasem El-Masri is not currently a White Ribbon Ambassador and as always, White Ribbon will provide no further comment on a case before the courts.”

His charges include assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault.

He was granted conditional bail to appear at Bankstown Local Court on Thursday.

Outgoing NRL chief executive Dave Smith told NRL.com that “there’s absolutely no place for domestic violence in our game.”

“It’s abhorrent for us; it’s abhorrent to the Commission. It’s an area we feel very strongly about stamping it out as best we can,” Smith said after announcing his departure as CEO yesterday.

“I don’t the exact details of [El Masri’s] case but any ambassadorial role that he had with us, he’s been stood down from.

“We stand strongly against domestic violence and we stand strongly against some of those social issues.

“The work we have done with the Integrity Unit and with the Commission over the past three years will absolutely continue and will continue to be strong on those points because ultimately that’s what society, the community and the fans expect.

“As the governing body we have a responsibility not only to our code but to our broader leadership position in the community.”

