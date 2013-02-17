New iPhone Weather App Goes Beyond Predicting The Forecast

Photo: Haze

Every few months a new iPhone weather app comes out that’s more minimal, more detailed, and supposed to change everything.Yesterday another one of those apps debuted called Haze.



Haze is a gesture-based weather app that stands out from the pack. We love Haze because it looks great and gets us all the information we want quickly and easily.

Haze pulls its weather data from Weather Trends 360, but goes beyond just predicting the forecast, the app tells you how much sunlight is left in your day, if you need an umbrella or not, and detailed specifics about precipitation.

Because of it’s minimal interface, when first using Haze it’s hard to remember which section is which but after playing around with the app for less than five minutes that small problem is solved.

We wish that Haze integrated out favourite weather service, Dark Sky so that we would know exactly how long precipitation will last, but that’s not too big of a deal.

Haze is available now for iPhone, it costs $0.99.

