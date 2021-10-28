A Kentucky school district says ‘disciplinary action’ has been taken after students gave the principal a lap dance at a Homecoming event

- A Kentucky school district said “disciplinary action” was taken after a school’s Homecoming event.
- Photos from the “Man Pageant” show male students dressed in lingerie giving staff lap dances.
- Among the staff getting lap dances was the school’s principal, who is also the town’s mayor.
A Kentucky school district said it took “disciplinary action” after photos emerged of male students dressed in lingerie giving a principal and other staff members lap dances.
The incident happened during Hazard High School’s “Man Pageant” at a homecoming event on Tuesday, Hazard Independent Schools Superintendent Sondra Combs told the Courier-Journal.
Combs did not say who had been disciplined following the incident.
“As it is a personnel matter, we are not allowed to disclose any further information regarding the specifics of the discipline,” she told the Courier-Journal.
Photos from the incident show male staff members, including Principal and Hazard Mayor Donald “Happy” Mobelini, laughing while boys dressed in lingerie performed dances on their laps.
A separate photo shared on Twitter showed high school girls dressed in Hooters uniforms at the pep rally.
Toni Konz Tatman, a spokeswoman for the Kentucky Department of Education, told the Courier-Journal that an investigation into the incident was ongoing.
This isn’t the first investigation involving Mobelini – he was investigated twice in 2008 after photos surfaced online showing him driving students as they drank alcohol and smoked, the Hill reported, citing a 2008 article from the Kentucky Herald Leader.
In 2019 he was also named in a lawsuit filmed by a former student who said another student raped her during a school trip that was not properly chaperoned, WYMT reported.