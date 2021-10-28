A Kentucky school district says ‘disciplinary action’ has been taken after students gave the principal a lap dance at a Homecoming event

A school classroom. MILATAS/Getty Images

A Kentucky school district said “disciplinary action” was taken after a school’s Homecoming event.

Photos from the “Man Pageant” show male students dressed in lingerie giving staff lap dances.

Among the staff getting lap dances was the school’s principal, who is also the town’s mayor.

A Kentucky school district said it took “disciplinary action” after photos emerged of male students dressed in lingerie giving a principal and other staff members lap dances.

The incident happened during Hazard High School’s “Man Pageant” at a homecoming event on Tuesday, Hazard Independent Schools Superintendent Sondra Combs told the Courier-Journal.

Combs did not say who had been disciplined following the incident.

“As it is a personnel matter, we are not allowed to disclose any further information regarding the specifics of the discipline,” she told the Courier-Journal.

Photos from the incident show male staff members, including Principal and Hazard Mayor Donald “Happy” Mobelini, laughing while boys dressed in lingerie performed dances on their laps.

A separate photo shared on Twitter showed high school girls dressed in Hooters uniforms at the pep rally.

Toni Konz Tatman, a spokeswoman for the Kentucky Department of Education, told the Courier-Journal that an investigation into the incident was ongoing.

This isn’t the first investigation involving Mobelini – he was investigated twice in 2008 after photos surfaced online showing him driving students as they drank alcohol and smoked, the Hill reported, citing a 2008 article from the Kentucky Herald Leader.

In 2019 he was also named in a lawsuit filmed by a former student who said another student raped her during a school trip that was not properly chaperoned, WYMT reported.