Chelsea Soccer Player Gets A Red Card For Kicking A Ball Boy

Eden Hazard of Chelsea FC was sent off from a match against Swansea Wednesday after he kicked a ball boy. The Swansea ball boy was trying to pick up the ball but he wasn’t quite fast enough for Hazard who tried to kick the ball out of his hands and ended up kicking the young ball boy.



But it gets better. Chelsea FC’s Twitter account sent a tweet (which has since been deleted) accusing the ball boy of “trying to smother the ball” and saying it was “mad” that Hazard was sent off. Even if the ball boy was taking to long to get the ball to Hazard, he had no right to kick the kid.

Here’s video:

