Hardware Is "A Bitch" For Startups, But Here's How That Could Change

Photo: Cyril Ebersweiler

Like startups, it seems accelerators are looking for their unique selling point.Here’s another one and it is specifically for hardware startups. It’s called HAXLR8R Day.



If you can excuse its terrible name, the accelerator is trying to make it easier for entrepreneurs to innovate around hardware. HAXLR8R founder Cyril Ebersweiler said it will help entrepreneurs connect with mentors and help them form good relationships with the manufacturing pipeline.

Ebersweiler wants to rethink how products are made and make it easier to start a hardware startup. He’s accepting applications until the end of the month, and the program kicks off in Shenzhen, China, in March. It will end in San Francisco in June.

“I believe this is a major milestone in ‘how products are built’ and a new path for entrepreneurs who will now be able to think that hardware is a plausible route as there is someone to help build, manufacture and scale,” said Ebersweiler, who is a venture partner at SOSventures.

A mentor of the new program, Benjamin Rubin, co-founder of sleep headband company Zeo said: “Software is important in our lives, but on a grand scale, hardware is much more important than software. Hardware is a bitch. There’s lots of capital investment required to launch a product. And it’s not as scalable because you have to make stuff that costs money and have inventory and cash flow. Therefore, investors hate hardware.”

Yes, making hardware can be harder than making software. Though, the cost of producing hardware is getting cheaper as hardware becomes more like software. Techniques such as 3D printing and real-time feedback are making it easier to hack prototypes prior to production.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.