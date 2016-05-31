Hawthorn star Jarryd Roughead is now facing a new cancer battle

Jarryd Roughead announces he’s facing a new round of cancer treatment, sidelining him for another 12 months. Photo: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Hawthorn forward Jarryd Roughead is out of the AFL for another 12 months after four small melanoma spots were found on his lungs.

Roughead held a media conference this morning to reveal a biopsy last week confirmed the recurrence of the cancer, 12 months after he’d had a melanoma removed from his lower lip.

The 29-year-old was preparing to return to footy for the first time in 2016 at the match against Melbourne following knee surgery in February, but instead plans to start treatment next week.

He has no plans to retire. The four-time premiership player’s contract with the Hawks still has 30 months to run.

“When you hear they are on organs it’s a little bit scary, but I feel fine,” he said. “Obviously when the news hit two weeks ago it was tough, I didn’t really believe it.”

He’s upbeat about tackling his next challenge.

“After speaking to the doctors it’s like righto, let’s get going – the sooner that we start, the sooner it’s beaten and it’s all over,” he said.

Roughead plans to continue training with the club as he undergoes immunotherapy.

The 2013 Coleman medallist and 231-game veteran said he appreciated the support from fans and the club.

“I know it’s going to be a bit of a battle for the next 12 months, but I’m still here, I’m still fine,” he said.

Roughead urged everyone to get their skin checked for melanoma.

Jarryd Roughead rises over the pack during the 2015 finals series.Photo by Adam Trafford/AFL Media/Getty Images.

