Atlanta Hawks Coach Wonders What His Team Is Up To The Night Before Games

Photo: AP

Atlanta Hawks Coach Larry Drew has no answer for the disappointing play of his team lately and has begun to suspect that his players may not be taking things too seriously the night before games.Last night, the 8-6 Hawks were beaten badly by the Celtics, who were playing without Rajon Rondo and in their second game in two nights.



Drew was obviously frustrated that an older team like Boston played with more energy than his club:

‘I told the guys I don’t know what you’re doing the night before we play,’ he said. ‘I don’t know what you’re doing away from the floor. I don’t know what it is, but something is going on that is not allowing us to play this game with an energy and a passion we should be playing with. As a head coach I’ve got to figure out what it is.’

The Hawks are 2-6 in their last eight games after starting the year 6-0 and have dropped two games in a row.

