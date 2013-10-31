DEUTSCHE BANK: A Hawkish Fed Statement Today Is 'More Or Less Inevitable'

The consensus among Wall Street economists and strategists is that the

Federal Reserve will strike a dovish tone with today’s releaseof the statement from the October FOMC meeting.

Observers are focused on changes to the section about the economy: they suggest the FOMC will update this part of the statement to reflect the ongoing uncertainties surrounding the fiscal battles in Washington that were cited as one part of the reason to refrain from tapering quantitative easing in September, when everyone expected it to happen.

Alan Ruskin, managing director and global head of G-10 FX at Deutsche Bank, disagrees.

“Although not much is expected from the October FOMC, it is difficult to see the statement pushing central expectations of tapering beyond March 2014, and easier to see some subtle signals that could show the door remains ajar to a tapering before then,” he writes in a note. “In the October statement the most important signals to watch for include on the hawkish side: how much the Fed retreats from concerns related to tightening of financial conditions.”

Financial conditions, which have eased since the FOMC’s surprise September decision, are the key, as Ruskin explains:

The updated Financial conditions indicator to Oct 28th shows a 12m deterioration that warrants some attention, but the more recent big story is the sharp improvement in the FCI in the 6 weeks since the last FOMC meeting. Were the Fed to soon taper, the FCI has built up a nice cushion, such that conditions are unlikely to be nearly as threatening as we saw before the September FOMC meeting. This is one important benefit from the delay to tapering. Although Financial conditions (FCI) have eased substantially since the September FOMC meeting, this FCI easing will be regarded by the Fed as highly desirable and certainly not something to use FOMC statement language to ‘protest’ against. Nonetheless, it is more or less inevitable that the FOMC changes the September language on FCI in a more hawkish direction. Last time, they said, “The Committee sees the downside risks to the outlook for the economy and the labour market as having diminished, on net, since last fall, but the tightening of financial conditions observed in recent months, if sustained, could slow the pace of improvement in the economy and labour market.” This time they will have to at least acknowledge the tentative improvement in FCI.

Many strategists believe that given expectations, any hawkish shift like this could upset markets.

As Alvin Tan, director of FX strategies at Société Générale, puts it in a note to clients this morning, “The market is definitely looking (and positioned) for a dovish treat from the Fed, or else we could see some tricky markets near-term.”

