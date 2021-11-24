‘Hawkeye’ head writer says series is ‘a Christmas show’ and hopes it’s rewatched every year during the holidays

Hailee Steinfeld plays Kate Bishop in the ‘Hawkeye’ series alongside Jeremy Renner. Marvel Studios

The “Hawkeye” head writer told Insider that the series should be seen as “a Christmas show.”

Jonathan Igla said he hopes “Hawkeye” is rewatched every year like “classic Christmas movies.”

The series is set across the six days before Christmas.

The show, which premiered on Disney+ Wednesday, follows Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) in the six days leading up to Christmas as he tries to save the day in time to spend the holidays with his family.

During an interview with Insider, Jonathan Igla, the head writer for “Hawkeye,” argued that the show deserved the title of a Christmas classic.

“I would say it’s a Christmas show,” Igla said. “I hope that in the same way that classic Christmas movies begged to be watched every year that people will want to watch ‘Hawkeye’ every year. You know, I love me some classic Christmas movies. I love me some Hallmark Christmas movies.”

‘Hawkeye’ is filled with Christmas themes. Disney

He continued: “When [I’m] really wanting to take a break and relax and feel some warm and cozy that’s a place that I go to. And I think ‘Hawkeye’ is not exactly that, but it brings some warm and cozy with all of the car chases and the bow and arrow fights and all the excitement.”

Igla told Insider that the Christmas theme was chosen partly because it fit Hawkeye’s character as a family man.

“I mean, for starters, who doesn’t love Christmas?” Igla explained. “Some of it was definitely just about centering the story around [Hawkeye’s] desire to be with his family and I think that everybody can identify with at least one side of that equation. Either being somebody who, because of work you might not be able to spend the holidays with their family or as a family member hoping that a parent or a sibling or somebody is going to be able to make it home for the holidays.”

Igla added that the holiday theme contrasted Hawkeye’s negative headspace following losing his best friend in “Avengers Endgame.”

“Hawkeye” will also feature an appearance of Florence Pugh as Yelena and introduce two heroes from the comics, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and Echo (Alaqua Cox).