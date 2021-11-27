5 details you should remember before watching ‘Hawkeye’ on Disney+

- The first two episodes of the “Hawkeye” Disney+ show were released Wednesday.
- It is the first Marvel Cinematic Universe project with Jeremy Renner as the lead.
- Here are the important things about Hawkeye’s history that may come up in the show.
It is explained that he was killing criminals because they got to live when good people like his family died in the snap. Whilst Hawkeye seems to have put his dark days as the Ronin behind him, it is likely he had angered a lot of criminals and their families during his rampage.
The trailers for “Hawkeye” show a new character, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), wearing the Ronin suit, which could bring all sorts of criminals after her to get revenge on Hawkeye.
Hawkeye, therefore, had survivor’s guilt from Black Widow’s sacrifice and lost his closest friend.
“Hawkeye” director Rhys Thomas told Insider that this set up the show perfectly, which implies that Black Widow’s death will be brought up or hinted at in some way.
The post-credit scene in “Black Widow” set up an opportunity for Yelena (Florence Pugh) to have another appearance “Hawkeye.”
During the scene, Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (aka Val), played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, tells Yelena that Hawkeye killed her sister, Black Widow. Yelena is on the cast list for the show which means her clash with Hawkeye is a matter of when, not if.
That is likely to not change in “Hawkeye” as the trailer shows the archer spending time with his children. In addition, the description of the show says that Hawkeye is in a rush in order to spend time with his family for Christmas.
“Hawkeye” producer Trinh Tran told The Hollywood Reporter that the idea to set the series during the holidays came from Hawkeye being a “family guy” and it added tension to the story to see him race in order to spend Christmas with his family.
This means it is set later than most of the phase four projects that we have seen so far, including the upcoming “Spider-Man No Way Home” movie.