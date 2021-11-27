Search

5 details you should remember before watching ‘Hawkeye’ on Disney+

Ayomikun Adekaiyero
Kate Bishop and Hawkeye in Hawkeye
Hailee Steinfeld will play Kate Bishop in the ‘Hawkeye’ series alongside Jeremy Renner. Marvel Studios
  • The first two episodes of the “Hawkeye” Disney+ show were released Wednesday.
  • It is the first Marvel Cinematic Universe project with Jeremy Renner as the lead.
  • Here are the important things about Hawkeye’s history that may come up in the show.
Hawkeye went on a murderous rampage during the Blip under an alter-ego, Ronin.
Hawkeye avengers endgame
Jeremy Renner in ‘Avengers Endgame.’ Disney/Marvel
It is revealed in “Avengers Endgame,” that during the five years after Thanos killed half of all life, Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) took on a new mantle, Ronin, and went on a rampage on the criminal underworld. 

It is explained that he was killing criminals because they got to live when good people like his family died in the snap. Whilst Hawkeye seems to have put his dark days as the Ronin behind him, it is likely he had angered a lot of criminals and their families during his rampage. 

The trailers for “Hawkeye” show a new character, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), wearing the Ronin suit, which could bring all sorts of criminals after her to get revenge on Hawkeye.

Hawkeye lost his best friend in “Avengers Endgame.”
Hawkeye black widow avengers endgame
Jeremy Renner and Scarlett Johansson as Hawkeye and Black Widow. Marvel Studios
It is clearly established that Hawkeye and Black Widow were close friends to the point that Black Widow knew about his secret family. “Avengers” and “Black Widow” both referenced a mission the heroes carried out together in Budapest that cemented their friendship.

Hawkeye, therefore, had survivor’s guilt from Black Widow’s sacrifice and lost his closest friend.

“Hawkeye” director Rhys Thomas told Insider that this set up the show perfectly, which implies that Black Widow’s death will be brought up or hinted at in some way.

Yelena (Florence Pugh) thinks Hawkeye killed Black Widow.
Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh as Black Widow and Yelena Belova stand in front of burning wreckage
Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh as Black Widow and Yelena. Disney
“Black Widow” introduced the Russian spy’s adopted family outside the Avengers, all of which are still alive and somewhere in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The post-credit scene in “Black Widow” set up an opportunity for Yelena (Florence Pugh) to have another appearance “Hawkeye.”

During the scene, Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (aka Val), played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, tells Yelena that Hawkeye killed her sister, Black Widow. Yelena is on the cast list for the show which means her clash with Hawkeye is a matter of when, not if.

Hawkeye is a family man.
Ava Russo as Lila Barton on 'Hawkeye.'
Ava Russo as Hawkeye’s daughter Lila Barton on ‘Hawkeye.’ Marvel/Disney
After “Avengers Age of Ultron” introduced Hawkeye’s family and his safehouse home, Marvel has shown Hawkeye as the family-oriented Avenger.

That is likely to not change in “Hawkeye” as the trailer shows the archer spending time with his children. In addition, the description of the show says that Hawkeye is in a rush in order to spend time with his family for Christmas.

“Hawkeye” producer Trinh Tran told The Hollywood Reporter that the idea to set the series during the holidays came from Hawkeye being a “family guy” and it added tension to the story to see him race in order to spend Christmas with his family.

The events in “Hawkeye” take place 2 years after “Avengers Endgame.”
Hawkeye Disney+
Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop in ‘Hawkeye’ alongside Jeremy Renner. Disney
“Hawkeye” director Rhys Thomas confirmed that the series is set two years after the Blip (2023) in “Avengers Endgame.”

This means it is set later than most of the phase four projects that we have seen so far, including the upcoming “Spider-Man No Way Home” movie. 

About the Author
Ayomikun Adekaiyero