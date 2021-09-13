6 details you might have missed in the 1st trailer for ‘Hawkeye’

- Marvel released the first trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series “Hawkeye,” premiering on November 24.
- Jeremy Renner reprises his role as Clint Barton/Hawkeye and Hailee Steinfeld stars as Kate Bishop.
- The trailer includes several references to the MCU and the “Hawkeye” comics.
Based on the trailer, the “Hamilton”-esque musical is a smash hit about Steve Rogers/Captain America, whose post-“Endgame” fate is still largely unclear.
Critics praise “Rogers” as being “a timeless story of a timeless hero” and “a super-powered sensation.”
Another shot from the trailer shows performers on stage, dressed as Thor, Loki, Captain America, Hulk, Hawkeye, Black Widow, and Iron Man.
The Avengers are surrounded by people dressed as the Chitauri, the creatures that wreaked havoc on NYC in “The Avengers.” They dance on a stage that’s made to look like Grand Central Terminal, where much of the battle took place in the 2012 movie.
Several scenes in the trailer show the group wearing red tracksuits and getting into altercations with Hawkeye.
“You don’t have to say ‘definitely’ like that,” she retorts, before firing an explosive arrow at a truck that says “Trust a Bro Moving Company.”
A similar car chase situation occurs in the comics, as Kate complains to Clint mid-chase about not labeling his various arrows.
On “Hawkeye,” the character is portrayed by a dog named Jolt. The dog is seen sitting on a sofa, decked out in a Christmas headband.