12 biggest questions we have after the ‘Hawkeye’ finale

- Warning: Spoilers ahead for “Hawkeye,” “Black Widow,” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
- The first season of “Hawkeye,” starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld has been concluded.
- Insider compiled all the questions we had after the explosive finale.
From an audience point of you, the lyrics make sense but how do civilians know that Captain America’s catchphrase is “I can do this all day” or that Iron Man recommended shawarma at the Avengers battle.
The biggest question of all is: Why is Ant-Man there? Of course, after “Avengers: Endgame,” we know that Scott went back in time to the Battle of New York but it is clear that the general public does not know about the time heist because Yelena still believes that Hawkeye killed Black Widow.
The scene points to Kingpin being killed by Maya out of revenge, but there is a possibility the iconic villain may return.
The only clue is that D’Onofrio’s costume in episode five and the beginning of episode six resembles what he wore in multiple episodes of “Daredevil.”
Charlie Cox who also starred in the Netflix Marvel series reprised his role as the blind vigilante in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which means we could get a confirmation in the future.
For starters, did Maya know that the watch was owned by the wife of Ronin, the man she was hunting because he killed her father?
In episode four, Hawkeye explains to Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) that the watch “belongs to someone I used to work with.” Does this mean Laura used to be a SHIELD agent as the watch had a SHIELD logo at the back? Was that how Hawkeye met Laura?
In “Hawkeye” Laura does show she’s more than just a housewife by helping Hawkeye track down the owner of the Sloan company.
Finally, in the same episode, Kate also reveals that Maya now knows Hawkeye’s family names because of the watch but never explains how their identity is attached to the watch. Whilst the watch added further reason for Hawkeye to stop Kingpin and his goons, it left too many loose threads. Hopefully, these threads will be explained if “Hawkeye” gets a second season.
Some theorized that the buyer could be Kingpin after his big reveal in episode five of “Hawkeye,” but there was no reference to this in the finale. Another theory is that it could have been bought by The Fantastic Four, are confirmed to be coming to the MCU.
They may even reveal that Kate’s father never really died, similar to what happened with Kate’s mother in the comics. We never do see his dead body.
Although we can see Captain America’s shield being added to the historic monument in the second trailer for “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” in the film we see that the Statue of Liberty is the set piece for the final fight, which means it gets pretty trashed. Is the “new and improved” just re-adding the shield or have more changes been made?
Not only is the final battle in New York, where Spider-Man resides, the final scene of the latest Marvel movie “Spider-Man: No Way Home” heavily teased that Spider-Man may make an appearance in “Hawkeye.”
It is not clear whether the possible cameo was canceled or if the final scene of “No Way Home” was just to show the passing of time.
If “Hawkeye” is renewed for a second season, this may be the direction they are heading especially after retiring or killing off several of the original Avengers in “Avengers Endgame.”
Yelena does not take the shot after discovering the truth about what happened, but what will Yelena do next? “Hawkeye” episode five shows that Yelena is now a warrior without a mission.
Will she use this opportunity to become a force for good after her discussions with Kate Bishop in the show, or will this push her further towards becoming a killer for hire? There is also the question of whether Yelena will go after Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus), AKA Val, for misleading her about Black Widow’s death.
The only information we gain from “Hawkeye” is that she works for criminals, considering that Yelena was hired through Val by Eleanor, potentially under the guidance of Kingpin.
Will Eleanor become a larger threat for Kate down the road after being betrayed by her daughter or will she learn the error of her ways and become a better mother?