12 biggest questions we have after the ‘Hawkeye’ finale

Why was Laura Barton’s watch stolen?

The finale reveals that the Avengers Compound watch, which is stolen from the auction in episode one, belongs to Laura Barton. However, this still raises questions about why it was stolen in the first place and whether the watch indicates something in Laura’s past.

For starters, did Maya know that the watch was owned by the wife of Ronin, the man she was hunting because he killed her father?

In episode four, Hawkeye explains to Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) that the watch “belongs to someone I used to work with.” Does this mean Laura used to be a SHIELD agent as the watch had a SHIELD logo at the back? Was that how Hawkeye met Laura?

In “Hawkeye” Laura does show she’s more than just a housewife by helping Hawkeye track down the owner of the Sloan company.

Finally, in the same episode, Kate also reveals that Maya now knows Hawkeye’s family names because of the watch but never explains how their identity is attached to the watch. Whilst the watch added further reason for Hawkeye to stop Kingpin and his goons, it left too many loose threads. Hopefully, these threads will be explained if “Hawkeye” gets a second season.