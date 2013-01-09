Photo: Kevin Smith/Business Insider

We got a chance today to play around with Huawei’s new Ascend Mate smartphone at CES.The 6.1-inch Android-powered monster is one of the biggest smartphones we’ve ever seen and truly blurs the line between phone and tablet.



This is the newest trend in smartphones: Giant screens that can play full HD video. A lot of people call them “phablets.”

For comparison’s sake the 6.1-inch Ascend Mate is just slightly smaller than Amazon’s Kindle Fire HD.

A phone this large probably won’t work for most people, but manufacturers already have the ball rolling on such devices. Samsung already has the Galaxy Note II. Sony announced a large 5-inch Xperia phone last night. And LG is expected to announce its own phablet next month.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.