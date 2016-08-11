US

A mesmerising look at Hawaii's river of lava flowing from a volcano that's been erupting for 33 years

Jessica Orwig

Last June, Tyler Hulett visited an active lava flow along the coast of Hawaii with his camera in hand. He then stitched together the photos to create a video of his experience — and it’s nothing short of incredible. Read more about the relatively inexpensive equipment he used here.

Hulett is pursuing his PhD at Oregon Health & Science University, but he also has a knack for breath-taking photography. You can see more of his work on his website, Vimeo, and YouTube pages. You can also follow him on Facebook and Instagram (@discover_oregon).

