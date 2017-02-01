Hawaii's most active volcano is hosing lava into the ocean at a spectacular rate right now

Picture: Big Island Flow/YouTube

Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island has been sending lava towards the ocean for about six months.

But just this week, the flow escalated to spectacular levels. The USGS caught this incredible spout on January 28 and 29:

Tourists can’t believe their luck. Some are even pushing their luck to get as close as possible to one of nature’s most mesmerising attractions:

And there is a new danger present. LiveScience reports the lava tube which feeds the 220 Celsius stream cracked the surface. Currently, it’s about 30cm wide, but that’s enough for geologists to think it’s possible the whole sea cliff might come tumbling down.

Kilauea has been erupting for 30 years.

