A Massive Hawaiian Ranch With A Famous Polo Field Is On Sale For $65 Million

Meredith Galante
dillingham ranch hawaii $65 million

Photo: Christie’s International Real Estate

A massive, 2,700-acre Hawaiian estate on the North Shore of Oahu just hit the market for $65 million, according to The Wall Street Journal. The property, named Dillingham Ranch, has 19 acres of shoreline property and is touted as one of the largest tracts of land on the island.

The actual house has eight bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Other features include a 3,000-square-foot great room and famous polo grounds.

Benjamin Franklin Dillingham, Hawaii’s first railroad tycoon, founded the ranch. The home has hosted guests like Prince Charles, Noël Coward and Prince Hussein of Jordan.

Welcome to Dillingham Ranch, on Oahu.

Dillingham Ranch is considered the birthplace of Hawaiian polo, according to the listing.

The kitchen is restaurant grade.

The great room has early 20th century style.

The room spans 3,000 square feet.

The dining room table sits at least 12.

The dining area flows into the sitting space.

A majestic stone fireplace and fancy chandelier are the centrepiece of the great room.

You can feel the 1917 style still in the house.

The chests act as closets in the bedrooms.

This bedroom has beautiful deep, dark wood floors.

The listing describes the house as having classic period architecture.

Next to the ranch is Dillingham Airfield, a private airport named for Walter Dillingham's son, Henry Gaylord Dillingham.

The horses have plenty of room to roam on the ranch.

Spend your time on the ranch horseback riding, surfing, hiking, and parasailing.

There are plenty of palm trees to remind you you're in Hawaii.

These white sandy beaches are exclusive to Hawaii.

The property has 19 acres of ocean-front real estate.

Take a look at the aerial shot to get a better idea of what the 2,700 acres look like.

Prefer to just buy your own island?

For $29.5 Million, Buy A 100-Acre Tropical Paradise Off The Coast Of Florida >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.