A Massive Hawaiian Ranch With A Famous Polo Field Is On Sale For $65 Million

A massive, 2,700-acre Hawaiian estate on the North Shore of Oahu just hit the market for $65 million, according to The Wall Street Journal. The property, named Dillingham Ranch, has 19 acres of shoreline property and is touted as one of the largest tracts of land on the island.



The actual house has eight bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Other features include a 3,000-square-foot great room and famous polo grounds.

Benjamin Franklin Dillingham, Hawaii’s first railroad tycoon, founded the ranch. The home has hosted guests like Prince Charles, Noël Coward and Prince Hussein of Jordan.

