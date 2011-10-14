HOUSE OF THE DAY: A $36 Million Estate On The Coast Of Hawaii

Photo: Realtor.com
For $36 million, you can wake up on the beaches of Hawaii.This property on Oahu’s Windward coast spans 11,000 square feet, and has a total of eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. The guest house has three of those bedrooms and bathrooms.
Inside there are dark wood furnishings, marble tiles, a pool room and a fireplace.
There’s also a spa, hot tub and pool on the property, along with plenty of palm trees.
