HOUSE OF THE DAY: A $36 Million Estate On The Coast Of Hawaii

Meredith Galante
Photo: Realtor.com

For $36 million, you can wake up on the beaches of Hawaii.This property on Oahu’s Windward coast spans 11,000 square feet, and has a total of eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. The guest house has three of those bedrooms and bathrooms.

Inside there are dark wood furnishings, marble tiles, a pool room and a fireplace.

There’s also a spa, hot tub and pool on the property, along with plenty of palm trees.

The entrance to the home reminds us of a hotel

So does the living room--it looks like a lobby

The living area has a big view of the Hawaiian coast

In the media room, everyone gets their own comfy leather chair

The kitchen has beautiful dark wood cabinets, even the fridge is disguised as a part of the set

The dining room gives guests a view of palm trees

The master bedroom gets plenty of natural light

Inside the master bathroom, there's a TV so you don't miss a second of the game

This bathroom could be found at a spa

We don't think it gets cold in Hawaii, but if it does, you have the fireplace to cozy up to

In case you get bored of surfing, there's a space for a game room

One of the eight bedrooms in the house

You'll be a great host, the guest house has its own kitchen and living room

The pool has your very own Hawaiian waterfall in it

Imagine having a backyard with palm trees

