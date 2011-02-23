HawaiianAir Hires Top Analyst

Another top analyst has made the move into IR. Susan Donofrio, formerly a leading aviation, aerospace and trucking analyst at Cathay Financial, has joined Hawaiian Airlines as senior director of investor relations.

During her time at Cathay Financial, Donofrio was named as a top airline analyst by the Wall Street Journal and Forbes, the latter placing her at the top of its stock picking rankings in 2007.

‘Her wealth of experience as a financial analyst and her deep knowledge of the airline industry will be invaluable as we look to enhance our communication and engagement with investors and analysts,’ comments Peter Ingram, Hawaiian Airlines’ CFO, in a statement.

‘Susan’s addition to our team underscores Hawaiian’s commitment to open communication with investors during this time of our company’s rapid, focused growth.’

Prior to her role at Cathay Financial, Donofrio worked at Fulcrum Global Partners and Deutsche Bank. Donofrio has an MBA in finance from the Lubin School of Business at Pace University, and a BA from Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey.

Other highly rated analysts to make the switch include Andrew Barker, the former UBS transport analyst, who was consistently rated number one in his sector by Institutional Investor magazine before moving into IR at easyJet. Barker recently became head of IR at International Airlines Group.



